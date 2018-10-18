Witches Night Out Louisville is a costume party charity event for women 21 years and older who want to make a difference in other women's lives. Witches Night Out donates proceeds to local 501c3 agencies catering to women and children in need. The even will feature music and entertainment, dancing, food, shopping, psychic readings, costume contests and more. This year's event will donate proceeds to Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky. Witches Night Out Louisville is Saturday, October 27, 2018 at the Kentucky Expo Center, located at 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville, KY. For tickets, visit their website or call 502-552-2025.

