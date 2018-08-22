If you know an outstanding young female athlete who’s displayed courage and leadership, you have a chance to nominate her for a scholarship. The Women In Sports Honors (WISH) awards is an annual event that recognizes local female athletes. Rebecca Downs and Diane Karem are with us to discuss the award and some of this year’s winning teams. The WISH awards will be handed out on Monday, September 17, 2018 at the Mellwood Arts Center. You can nominate a student athlete under the “nominate” tab at http://thewishevent.com.

© 2018 WHAS-TV