Female athletes often still don't get as much attention and credit for their accomplishments compared to the male athletes, but some local women behind the WISH Awards are working to change that. The organization celebrates local women in sports, like Olympic gold medalist Kelsi Worrell Dahlia, a WISH former Athlete of the Year. Kelsi stopped by Great Day Live with Rebecca Downs, who runs the WISH Awards, and Faith Oakley, a student athlete who is being honored this year. Faith won this year's Courage Award by overcoming significant obstacles to become a successful athlete and role model. The WISH Awards are Monday, September 17, 2018 at 7 PM at Mellwood Arts Center, located at 1860 Mellwood Avenue in Louisville, KY. Tickets and details are online at www.thewishevent.com.

