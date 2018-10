We've all heard of beers on tap but how about Wigs on Tap? You can enjoy both at a fundraiser for Gilda’s Club Louisville, which provides support for people touched by a cancer diagnosis. The event includes live music from the Zach Longoria Project. Wigs on Tap is Thursday, October 4, 2018 at Mile Wide Beer Company, 636 Barret Avenue, Louisville, KY. Tickets and details are online at GildasClubLouisville.org.

