The location may be new, but the name isn't. Angie Fenton is in Hikes Point at the newest Wick’s Pizza location with the “Big Cheese”, owner Michael Wickliffe. Wick's Pizza Hikes Point is located at 3348 Hikes Lane in Louisville, KY. For more information, go to www.wickspizza.com or call 502-907-5542.

© 2018 WHAS-TV