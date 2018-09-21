If you're having trouble getting in five to nine servings of vegetables every day, Bob’s Steak & Chop House at the Omni Hotel has a solution. At Bob’s, they serve up giant carrots and baked potatoes alongside their 22-ounce ribeye steaks. The giant carrots are a specialty of theirs, and are cooked in a glaze made of cinnamon, orange juice and brown sugar. Chef Paul Sant stopped by to cook up the bone-in ribeye, which is called Cote de Boeuf, and costs $59 at the restaurant, a baked potato and some of their giant carrots. Bob’s Steak & Chop House is located in the Omni Hotel at 400 South 2nd Street in Louisville, KY. You can check them out online at Bobs-steakandchop.com or call 502-313-6711 for more information.

