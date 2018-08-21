A local radio station wants Louisville to open up the conversation about mental health. 91.9 WFPK has declared Tuesday, August 21, 2018 as Mental Health Day. The station is bringing in experts and advocates to coach listeners on how to support themselves, friends and family who may be struggling with mental illness. They’re inviting the public to join the conversation too. If you have a song that’s helped you deal with depression, you can call 502-814-6560 during Mental Health Day and tell them about it, or dedicate a request in honor of a loved one. As part of mental health day, and the station’s focus on all types of human health, WFPK collaborated with Norton Children’s Cancer Institute’s Cancer Beats program to create an all-star remix of the My Morning Jacket song, “Victory Dance”. The song will debut on-air tonight at 9 PM, with guest Brian Schreck from Norton Cancer Institute. The track features over 100 local musicians, including 1200, Will Oldham, Ben Sollee, Joan Shelley, Cheyenne Mize and many more, as well as cancer patients and survivors, including one patient who passed before the song could be released. The musical collaboration aims to give courage to patients, and motivate people to go to the hospital to get checked regularly. For more information about WFPK’s Mental Health Day, go to www.WFPK.org. If you or someone you know needs help or has questions, there are many resources and organizations out there that are ready to help. You can contact the Louisville Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 502-589-4313. The Veterans Crisis and Military Crisis line is 1-800-273-TALK(8255), and the Centerstone KY Child Psychiatric Services Crisis line is at 502-589-8070.

