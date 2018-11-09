When the first phase of Louisville's Waterfront Botanical Gardens opens next year, it will be a breath of fresh air, but you don't have to wait to be inspired by the area's natural beauty. The future home of the gardens is also the site of an environmental fair, "paint out" and art sale being held this weekend. Kasey Maier and Lindy Casebier stopped by Great Day Live to talk about this weekend's "reGeneration Fair." The fair will be located at Butchertown Greenway between I-71 and River Road--next to future site of botanical gardens. Parking is available at Eva Bandman Park on River Road or Karen Lynch Park on Story Avenue. The event includes free canoe tours, home brew fair, t-shirt printing, tree climbing demo, stilt walking, fossils, bee keepers, baby goats and more. The reGeneration Fair is this Saturday, September 15, 2018 from 2 - 5 PM. The event is free, with a suggested donation of $10. For all the details, go to https://waterfrontgardens.org.

