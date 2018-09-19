A local group has been working for more than 40 years to help people with Down Syndrome become more independent. Down Syndrome of Louisville is holding a Walk and Fun Run on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Waterfront Park, located at 401 River Road in Louisville, KY. In addition to the Walk/Run there will also be food samplings, live music from Michael Bush and The Allstars, a Boogie Down Crew performance and a Kids Fun Zone at the event. You can sign up to walk or run at downsyndromeoflouisville.org.

