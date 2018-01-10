It doesn't matter if you're young, old or somewhere in-between, hearing loss can happen to anyone. Teens and young people are especially at risk, since about 90-percent of them listen to music through earbuds or headphones, often at unsafe levels. Noise-induced hearing loss is permanent, but it can be prevented. The Hearing Loss Association is helping raise awareness and offering free hearing screenings this month at The Kentucky Walk4Hearing event. Carla Trivedi helped organize the walk, and she stopped by Great Day Live with details on the event. Funds raised at the event help those with hearing loss, through national and local programs. The Kentucky Walk4Hearing is Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Beckley Creek Park, located at 1411 Beckley Creek Parkway in Louisville, KY. You can find more details online at hlaa.convio.net, or you can call 301-657-2248.

