Children at the Bluegrass Center for Autism (BCA) will be returning from summer break to find a renovated campus thanks to a new volunteer project. On Friday more than 125 volunteers from GE Appliances will be painting classrooms, pulling carpet and installing flooring to help the BCA improve the lives of children with autism. The GE Appliances Spring Volunteer Project is partnering with Bluegrass Floor Covering and PPG Paints to help complete the beautification project at both BCA campuses. Tara Denham is here from the BCA, along with volunteer project leader Jack Olcott from GE Appliances, Brandon Dumas from PPG Paints, and Heather Leis from Bluegrass Floor Covering. The GE Appliances Spring Volunteer Project is being held on Friday, June 8th, 2018.

Learn more about the Bluegrass Center for Autism at http://bluegrasscenterforautism.org/

© 2018 WHAS-TV