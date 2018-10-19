Volunteers are needed to help remove pavement from a parking lot so that trees can be planted. The goal isn't just to beautify the spot, but also to help reduce Heat Island Effect downtown. On Saturday, October 20, 2018, the community is invited to come to the parking lot at Fresh Grower's supply to help and are being asked bring pry bars, gloves, water, wheelbarrow, goggles and to wear steel toe boots. Then on November 3, 2018, TreeFest is being held at Flea Off Market at Fresh Start Grower's Supply. People can get up to five free trees, see planting demos and get rebates on larger trees. The event runs from 11 AM until 6 PM. Fresh Start Grower's Supply is located at 1007 East Jefferson Street in Louisville, KY.

