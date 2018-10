The Victory Road Quartet has been performing together for more than 25 years at festivals and churches around Kentucky and Southern Indiana. You can hear the band perform live in their hometown on Sunday, October 21, 2018 at The Kentucky Southern Gospel Hymn Sing at the Spencer Christian Church, located at 5720 Taylorsville Road in Fisherville, KY. To keep up with the group you can follow them on their Facebook page.

