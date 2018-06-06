Today is the 74th anniversary of the World War II Normandy landings, a major turning point in the war and the largest seaborne invasion in history. For the past 10 years, a Louisville based non-profit has been honoring WWII veterans with a special flight to the nation’s capital. Over 60 veterans of WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War will take part in the Honor Flight Bluegrass, where they will be flown to Washington, DC and provided a first-class, police escorted tour to each of their respective memorials to honor their service and sacrifices. Angie Fenton speaks with Jeff Thoke from the Honor Flight Bluegrass, along with retired Colonel Glenn Fisher.

You can honor the veterans by joining the Welcome Home Celebration at the Louisville International Airport as they return on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 8:00 PM.

To learn more about the Honor Flight Bluegrass, make a donation or become a volunteer, visit https://www.honorflightbluegrass.org/

