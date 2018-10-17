Chef John Varanese is paying tribute to Francis Ford Coppola wines by holding a wine dinner event at one of his restaurants. The wine dinner will be held Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at Varanese Restaurant, located at 2106 Frankfort Avenue in Louisville, KY. The evening begins at 6:30 PM, with dinner starting at 7 PM. There will be six courses served, all paired with Francis Ford Coppola For more information, go to Varanese.com. To make reservations, which are required, call 502-899-9904 or email letsdine@varanese.com.

