A University of Louisville student has dreams of swimming in the Olympics, which means time in the pool, three times a day. He’s chasing that dream, all while pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering. UofL senior Zach Harting has been described as “the most interesting student athlete I’ve ever met,” by Nancy Worley, who has worked at UofL as an SID for over 30 years. Zach credits the people he is surrounded by for helping him excel by pushing him to give his all in every area of his life. UofL’s Mark Hebert stopped by Great Day Live to share more about Harting. *You can hear more stories and interviews about the University of Louisville on UofLToday every Monday and Tuesday at 6 PM on 93.9 FM and throughout the week on Metro TV and KET KY. For more about UofL and UofL events, go to http://uoflnews.com/.

© 2018 WHAS-TV