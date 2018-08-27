Every year, UofL students, faculty and staff are transported into the Louisville community to complete a few hours of service. UofL Today’s Mark Hebert joined us with details on Welcome Week S.O.U.L (Student Outreach Uniting Louisville), being held on Saturday, August 18, 2018.

