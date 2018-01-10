Imagine the feeling of seeing someone take their cautious first steps, after believing they would never walk again. Researchers at the University of Louisville got to see it happen, and it was thanks to their work with paraplegic patients. Mark Hebert stopped by Great Day Live to talk about a story that's gotten international attention. Kelly Thomas was an active teenager who loved horses, barrel raced in rodeos, played soccer and regularly worked on the family farm. Then, in July 2014, she was in a car accident that left her paralyzed. Kelly was told by doctors she would never walk again, but then she met the team at the Kentucky Spinal Cord Research Center at the University of Louisville. After months of epidural stimulation, coupled with strenuous rehabilitation, Kelly was able to beat the odds and take a few steps on her own. She is one of the first paraplegics in the world to take steps under her own power. According to Associate Director Susan Harkema, PhD, this means that the spinal circuitry has a capacity to relearn how to walk in certain conditions. Kelly wasn’t the first UofL patient to make the breakthrough of taking steps. Jeff Marquis, who suffered an even more severe spinal cord injury than Kelly did, was the first patient to take steps on his own. You can hear more stories and interviews about the University of Louisville on UofLToday every Monday and Tuesday night at six on 93.9 FM and throughout the week on Metro TV and KET KY. For more about UofL and UofL events, go to UofLnews.com.

