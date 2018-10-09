Over the past decade, thousands of Kentuckians have gotten healthier thanks to grants from UofL’s partners at Passport Health Plan. Mothers of children with special needs have so much on their plates and that can lead to health problems of their own. Finding a way to help those moms is just one of the health concerns the University of Louisville is addressing with recent grants. University of Louisville’s Mark Hebert stopped by Great Day Live with more details. You can hear more stories and interviews about the University of Louisville on UofLToday every Monday and Tuesday at 6 PM on 93.9 FM and throughout the week on Metro TV and KET KY. For more about UofL and UofL events, go to http://uoflnews.com/

