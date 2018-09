Mothers of children with special needs have so much on their plates and that can lead to health problems of their own. Finding a way to help those moms is just one of the health concerns the University of Louisville is addressing with recent grants. University of Louisvilleā€™s Mark Hebert stopped by Great Day Live with more details. You can hear more stories and interviews about the University of Louisville on UofLToday every Monday and Tuesday at 6 PM on 93.9 FM and throughout the week on Metro TV and KET KY. For more about UofL and UofL events, go to http://uoflnews.com/

© 2018 WHAS-TV