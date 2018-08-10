The 11 University of Louisville students named Fulbright Scholars this year had the opportunity to stretch their limits after graduation, and that included international travel. UofL is among the top universities in the country for producing Fulbright Scholars. Fulbright is an international scholarship that students can apply for once they graduate. Students then travel abroad to do things like teach English or do research, and it’s all paid for by the Fulbright Foundation. UofL has had 121 Fulbright Scholars since 2003, which is more than any of the other Kentucky public schools combined. You can hear more stories and interviews about the University of Louisville on UofLToday every Monday and Tuesday at 6 PM on 93.9 FM and throughout the week on Metro TV and KET KY.

