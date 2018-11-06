The University of Louisville’s J.B. Speed School of Engineering recently hosted a group of 5th-12th grade girls for a full day of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) learning sessions. Mark Hebert is here from UofL with details on the “Girls Rule – STEM Summit”, which gave the girls hands on experience learning from the UofL staff and students while also teaching the parents and guardians how to encourage girls into STEM fields.

