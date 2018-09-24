When a parent suffers from drug addiction, the rest of the family suffers as well. Oftentimes, the situation ends with the addicted parent losing custody of their children. Jefferson County used to have a Family Recovery Court, which helped parents improve the odds of regaining custody down the road, through parenting classes, supervised visits and drug screening. That went away almost a decade ago due to budget cuts, but now there's an effort to raise enough private donations to bring it back. Volunteers with the National Council of Jewish Women are leading the fundraising and Family Court Judge Denise Brown stopped by Great Day Live to talk more about it. The new court will help 30 families and 150 children. The four phase program is voluntary, lasts one year, and includes weekly contact between the judge, treatment providers and families. The primary focus of the program is the permanency, safety and welfare of abused and neglected children, as well as the needs of the parents. Recovery Court will begin working with families in October, and the Birth of a New Court celebration is this Wednesday, September 26, 2018 from 4-6 PM in the Benjamin Shobe Jury Room on the second floor of the Jefferson County Judicial Center, located at 700 West Jefferson Street in Louisville, KY. The public is invited from 4 until 6. You'll need to RSVP by email to JaneGE40@gmail.com. The group has raised enough money for two years of service and is looking to raise $158,000 for a third year.

