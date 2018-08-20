The University of Louisville is giving students from some of Kentucky’s poorest counties valuable opportunities in engineering. UofL Today’s Mark Hebert is with us to talk about how two dozen students from high-poverty areas around the state are given the opportunity to spend a week at the JB Speed School of Engineering. You can hear more stories and interviews about the University of Louisville on UofL Today every Monday and Tuesday at 6 PM on 93.9 FM, and throughout the week on Metro TV and KET KY. For more information, go to www.UofLnews.com.

