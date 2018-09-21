A Seventh-Day Adventist school in the Russell neighborhood is holding a fundraising gala next month and will have a special headlining act in attendance. Emma L. Minnis Jr. Academy is a school with deep roots in Louisville history, and is named after a family of educators dating back to the 1800s. At the gala, Gospel singer Deitrick Haddon, who is on Oxygen’s show “Preachers of L.A.,” will be performing at the gala. The goal of the fundraiser is to provide support to the students and staff at the school The Minnis Alumni Gala is Saturday, October 6, 2018 at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. Tickets are $75 in advance and $85 the day of the event. You can purchase tickets online at MinnisAlumni.com, at Better Days Records, located at 2600 West Broadway #104 in Louisville, KY, or by calling 502-572-9007. The school's communication liaison Marsha Stone stopped by Great Day Live to talk more about the event.

