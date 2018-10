In the spirit of Halloween, magician Darshwood will be performing his magic at Ciao Ristorante. Darshwood will be conjuring his magic Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 6 PM and again on October 30, 2018. Ciao Ristorante is located at 1201 Payne Street in Louisville, KY. To check out the menu, go to CiaoLouisville.com or call 502-690-3532. To keep up with Darshwood, you can check him out on his Facebook page, or at Darshwood.com.

© 2018 WHAS-TV