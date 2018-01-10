Local duo Tin Whiskey Sisters may not be biological sisters, but the two sisters-in-law are related by both marriage, and their shared love of music. Emily and Liana Ibershoff started singing together in 2014, honing their harmonies in the kitchen and recording songs in the pantry. They describe their sound as, "Old-timey, gypsy -folk, slightly cheeky family band. A couple of guitar-plinkin', whiskey-drinkin', harmony singin', rag-a-muffin dames, out to have a good time." They also have a full band that goes by Tin Whiskey, and a side project called Sweet Vermouth. Tin Whiskey Sisters are releasing their first album of original songs titled The Pantry Sessions. The release show is Thursday, October 18, 2018 at Limbo Tiki Bar, located at 411 West Chestnut Street in Louisville, KY. You can keep up with Tin Whiskey Sisters on Facebook and Soundcloud.

