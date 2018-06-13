There’s a unique yoga class that will have you "feline" great, and helping homeless animals at the same time. “Cats and Mats" is an afternoon of beginner yoga that includes playing with adoptable foster cats rescued by the Animal Protection Association (APA). Mary Thacker will be instructing the yoga classes, and she joined us in the GDL along with APA volunteer Jeni Church and a few adoptable kittens. Cats and Mats Yoga is being held Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 12 PM and again at 1 PM at GR Fitness and Dance Studio located at 509 Obyrne Ave. in Louisville, KY. Admission is $15 and benefits the animals at the Animal Protection Association.

For more information, visit the Cats and Mats Facebook event page here

To purchase tickets, visit GR Fitness & Dance Studio’s Facebook page here









