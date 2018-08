She became the first person in the world to pilot a plane using her feet, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg for Jessica Cox’s achievements. Jessica stopped by to discuss her life as an author, pilot, third degree Taekwondo black belt, and international keynote speaker. Jessica is the author of “Disarm Your Limits” and the subject of the new documentary, “Right Footed.” You can learn more about her at www.jessicacox.com.

© 2018 WHAS-TV