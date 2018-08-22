For Great Day Live’s seventh anniversary, we wanted to invite back a musician who has been in the studio more than anyone else. Bryce Gill is a member of the local rock group, Tunesmiths, and he appeared on the show twelve times before becoming an employee for WHAS 11 in April, 2018. Today he performed in the studio as part of the “Twosmiths” acoustic duo, alongside Daniel “Buttermilk” Jackson. You can catch The Tunesmiths on Friday, August 31, 2018 at The Burl in Lexington, KY. You can find more information about The Tunesmiths on Facebook @TheTunesmiths.

