There’s a new Italian restaurant opening this summer in Louisville, and they’re looking for the perfect “nonna” to be the mascot for the grand opening. Local restaurateur Kevin Grangier from the Village Anchor and Le Moo is here with details on his newest endeavour. The Grassa Gramma Italian Kitchen is scheduled to open later this summer inside Holiday Manor, and Kevin is looking for the picture-perfect Italian grandmother to welcome the first guests to the restaurant. The winner will receive a $100 gift card to the restaurant and $100 shopping spree at Lotsa Pasta. The casting call will be on Saturday, June 30th, 2018 at the Oxmoor Center.

If you think that you, or your nonna, could be the perfect Italian grandma, you can register online here through June 28th, 2018.

For more information on the Grassa Gramma Italian Kitchen, visit http://grassagramma.com



