This year is the 25th anniversary of a classic coming of age film The Sandlot. To celebrate, Slugger Field will be showing the movie on the big video board on Friday, October 12, 2018 at 7:30 PM. The cost is $3 and the first 500 fans at the Commonwealth Credit Union table will get a free mini bat. You can purchase tickets by clicking here, calling 502-212-2287 or visiting the box office window prior to or on the night of the showing, which is located at 401 East Main Street in Louisville, Ky.

