Kentucky Kick Down is a three-day vintage motorcycle festival, and this year they're at a new location to make room for even more bikes, camping, and music. In addition to vintage bikes, the festival includes a charity ride, bowling, stunt shows, burnout pit and camping for three days. Kentucky Kick Down starts Friday, September 14, 2018 and goes through Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Louisville Turners, located at 3125 River Road, Louisville, KY. For more information or to register your bike, go to http://kentuckykickdown.com/.

© 2018 WHAS-TV