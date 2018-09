Tuesday is September 11th, and commemorations will be held around the country to remember the victims of 9/11. Here in Louisville, it's a day to honor the men and women who serve the city in a uniform, with events like the Salute to Our Heroes Concert. This year, The Mixers with Olivia Henken will perform at 6 PM at Fourth Street Live, which is located at 411 South Fourth Street, Louisville, KY. The show is free but they will be accepting donations for Operation Helping Heroes.

