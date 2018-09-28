As the University of Louisville basketball program and fans are looking forward to the new head coach, Chris Mack, a local author has written an extensive, in-depth book all about former coach Rick Pitino, and the corruption at the center of an FBI investigation. The book, The Last Temptation of Rick Pitino, examines what happens to the billions of dollars generated by college sports, how athletic companies "buy" universities, and the demands found in their shoe and apparel contracts. Author Michael Sokolove, held a book signing on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Carmichaels bookstore, located at 2720 Frankfort Avenue in Louisville, KY. Sokolove stopped by to talk more about the book and the scandal that inspired it.

