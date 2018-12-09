You may have heard of the Sherlock Holmes mystery, “The Hound of The Baskervilles,” but have you ever heard “The Hound of The Buskervilles?” Instead of mayhem, this band makes music, and they are playing a show next week to benefit a good cause. The show is a benefit for Dona O’Sullivan Fund to Fight Homelessness. Dona was a social worker with Louisville Metro Human Services, and a volunteer at homeless organizations. Before she died in 2010, Dona created a charitable fund to support training for social workers in organizations with few resources. You can catch The Hound of The Buskervilles on the patio at Flanagan’s at 6 PM on Monday, September 17, 2018 at Flanagan’s Ale House, located at 934 Baxter Avenue in Louisville, KY. On Monday, 100% of the proceeds from food and drink sales between 11 AM and 10 PM will benefit Dona O’Sullivan Fund to Fight Homelessness. To keep up with the band, you can visit their website at www.Buskervilles.com.

