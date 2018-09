Hollow Bone is a self-described “gypsy jamgrass band” comprised of well-known Louisville pickers and songwriters, brought together by a love of jamming. Isaac Raymond is the man behind it all. He started Hollow Bone nearly 5 years ago, and is the primary song writer. Hollow Bone will be performing at Terrapin Hill on October 26 as part of Snuggleween, an annual festival and Halloween party held in Harrodsburg, Kentucky. You can keep up with the band online on their Facebook page.

