Down One Bourbon Bar is just one of 20 restaurants you can try with the First Bite appetizer card, benefiting the WHAS Crusade for Children. The $39 card is available online at WHAS11.com/appetizer. Down One is located at 321 West Main Street in Louisville, KY. To check out their menu, go to DownOneBourbonBar.com or call 502-566-3259. Down One's General Manager Nick Swope stopped by Great Day Live to share a couple drink recipes:

Batched Bourbon Punch (Make ahead for a crowd!)

Equal Parts:

Bourbon

Chardonnay

Apple Cider

Add a bit of ginger and an apple garnish to finish.

Vanilla Old Fashioned

2 parts bourbon

1 part vanilla liqueur

Finish with black walnut bitters

Garnish with orange peel

