Musicians have been part of the Navy for over 200 years, and their music has helped shape ceremony and tradition. The U.S. Fleet Forces Band provides music for ships, military bases, foreign dignitaries and community events. Today, part of the band stopped by for a live performance as part of Louisville Navy Week, a series of events being held throughout the week designed to give area residents an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people and its importance to national security and prosperity. Members of the U.S. Fleet Forces Band will perform on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at 12 PM at the UofL Student Activity Center on South Floyd Street. For a full list of Louisville Navy Week events, click here. During Navy Week season(March – November), you can follow the US Navy Week tour by using #NavyWeek.

