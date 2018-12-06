In 2017 over 1 million people traveled to Kentucky to experience the legendary bourbon trail, and they all came with the same question, “Where do I start?”. To answer that question, the Frazier History Museum partnered with the Kentucky Distillers Association to create the Bourbon Trail Welcome Center & Spirit of Kentucky Exhibit, which opens later this summer. Andy Treinen has his hard hat on, which means construction is on the way at the Frazier Museum.

The Bourbon Trail Welcome Center & Spirit of Kentucky Exhibit opens in August, 2018.



