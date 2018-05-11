Preparing a Thanksgiving meal can be a lot of work, so why not let someone else do it for you? Fork & Barrel chef Geoffrey Heyde is cooking traditional Thanksgiving dinners for customers to take home, and also donating a turkey to Kentucky Harvest for each one he sells. The turkey take-home dinner is available for 6, 12 or 18 people and costs $25 per person. Pick up is the day before Thanksgiving, on Wednesday November 21, 2018, between 12 PM and 5 PM. Fork & Barrel is located at 2244 Frankfort Avenue in Louisville, KY. Check them out online or call 502-907-3675 for more information. You can learn more about supporting Kentucky Harvest at KyHarvest.com.

