A new book explores the true story of a missing thoroughbred kidnapped and held for ransom in Ireland in the 1980s. The horse was the winner of the Epsom Derby by the biggest margin in the race's history but no one knows what became of him. The suspects range from the Irish Republican Army to Muammar Gadhafi, and include ties to Kentucky. Kentucky attorney Milton Toby wrote Taking Shergar: Thoroughbred Racing's Most Famous Cold Case. Milton Toby will be telling more of the story of racing's most famous cold case at the Filson Historical Society Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 12 PM and you don't have to be a member to attend. Tickets and details are online at FilsonHistorical.org.

