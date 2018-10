University of Louisville archivist Tom Owen is the co-author of a book about the UofL Belknap Campus and he is leading his last guided walking tour of the year. The final walking tour will be Thursday, October 18, 2018 at noon. The toru is starting from the east side porch of the Ekstrom Library, located at 2215 South Third Street at UofL’s Belknap Campus, in Louisville, KY. The guided walking tours are free of charge.

© 2018 WHAS-TV