Super-bowl champ and University of Kentucky All-American Sam Ball will be inducted into the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame tonight, being honored for his success on the football field over the years. Sam joined us in studio today, alongside Karl Schmitt from the Louisville Sports Commission. Sam Ball and the other nominees will be inducted into the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at the Muhammad Ali Center, located at 144 N 6th St in Louisville, KY. You can find out more about the Hall of Fame at www.louisvillesports.org.

