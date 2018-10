Musician Suitcase Sam may play the ukulele, but he plays music from the jug-band era, instead of Hawaiian tunes. Sam has been playing guitar since he was 6 years old and stared playing the ukulele in 2005. He performs occasionally with the Juggernaut Jug Band. Suitcase Sam is currently working on an album. You can follow him on Facebook @SuitcaseSamandUke.

