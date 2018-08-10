A group of high school students will soon be published authors. They will have their stories shared in a book called No Single Sparrow Makes a Summer. In narratives rooted in six countries, the nine young women document cultural and geographic communities of South Louisville, exploring topics including the refugee experience, juvenile detention, motherhood, misperceptions of their neighborhoods and more. The book is a culmination of an intensive partnership between the Louisville Story Program and Iroquois High School, which is the most diverse high school in Kentucky. Collectively the authors speak nine languages and have lived in seven countries, ranging from Kenya to Iraq, to Cuba and Pakistan. The book release celebration is Thursday, October 11, 2018 from 7-9 PM at the Columbia Auditorium at Spalding University, located at 824 South Fourth Street in Louisville, KY. Click here for more information about the authors and the event.

© 2018 WHAS-TV