October is National Fire Prevention Month. In case a fire ever breaks out in your home, it’s important to know how to use a fire extinguisher. Ernie Hobbs and Chad McRae from Koorsen Fire and Security stopped by Great Day Live to demonstrate how to use one. Koorsen Fire and Security is located at 7250 Distribution Drive in Louisville, KY. For more information, you can check them out online or call 502-833-7011.

