Later this month, a local charity is starting its largest fundraiser, with auction items that include everything from bourbon to a trip to magic kingdom. St. Vincent’s de Paul’s annual golf scramble and benefit dinner, Clubs & Cocktails, is a two day event and begins Sunday, September 16, 2018, with a dinner and auction 6 PM until 10 PM at Marriott East, located at 1903 Embassy Square Boulevard. The fundraiser continues Monday, September 17, 2018 with a golf scramble at Hurstbourne County Club, located at 9000 Hurstbourne Club Lane. The event goes from 11:30 AM until 7 PM. All golfers receive lunch, two drink tickets, green fees, a cart, and tee gift. Corporate sponsorships are also available. The event sold out last year with 32 teams. Prizes include a 23-year-old bottle of Pappy Van Winkle, a Disney vacation package and a trip to wine country. For tickets and details, or to donate, go to www.svdplou.org

© 2018 WHAS-TV