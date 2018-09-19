A groundbreaking on the next St. Jude Dream Home was held Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Tickets to win the home will be available for purchase in January 2019. Every ticket purchased helps St. Jude kids and the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures and saving children. With the support of the community, St. Jude makes sure that families of patients never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food. Anyone who is interested in either volunteering to work on the dream home or getting involved by becoming a sponsor can call the St. Jude office at 502-814-8600. For more information, go to Dreamhome.org.

