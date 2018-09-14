She's only in her mid-thirties, but the musical instrument that's made Abby the Spoon Lady famous is prehistoric. Abby is one of just a few professional spoon players in the country, and she makes her living as a street performer, along with collaborator and musician, Chris Rodrigues. Abby describes their music as “Appalachian Gospel Funk.” She has backpacked around the U.S., hitchhiked and rode freight trains. She learned to play the spoons and busk to pay for her travels. In addition to traveling she is also an advocate who has worked to keep street performing legal in her hometown of Asheville North Carolina. Chris Rodrigues and Abby The Spoon Lady will be performing at the Jug Band Jubilee this Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Waterfront Park’s Brown-Forman Amphitheater, located at 1301 River Road in Louisville, KY. The Jug Band Jubilee is from 12 PM until 11 PM, rain or shine. The event is free and Chris and Abby perform at 6 PM. Go to http://www.jugbandjubilee.com/2018-2/ for more information. To learn more about Abby They Spoon Lady go to https://spoonladymusic.com/

